Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 34,853 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,464 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 196,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,707 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,930,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE EV opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.13 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.