Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of FLIR opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

