Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $31,577,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Open Text by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 467,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 153,157 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

OTEX opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

