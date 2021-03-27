Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,134 shares of company stock worth $19,966,840. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

