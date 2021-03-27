Raymond James Begins Coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.