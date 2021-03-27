Raymond James Analysts Give Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) a $19.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $564.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

