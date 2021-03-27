Raymond James Analysts Give Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) a $3.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

