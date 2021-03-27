Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$1.80 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.80 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.75.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

