Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$1.80 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.80 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.75.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
