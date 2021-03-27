Quant Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $38.75 or 0.00070632 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $467.85 million and $7.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002441 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

