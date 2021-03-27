QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Director Sells $678,050.61 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

