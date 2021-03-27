QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.47

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and traded as high as $34.30. QNB shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 2,110 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 21.06%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.