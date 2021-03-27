Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Coty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth $21,712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $8,045,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Coty by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

