Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Boosted by SVB Leerink (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,737,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.