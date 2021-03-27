Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BYD. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.55.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.57. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$132.60 and a twelve month high of C$245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$224.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$215.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

