Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of BANC opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.46 million, a PE ratio of -98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

