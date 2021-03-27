Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.