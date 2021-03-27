Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Medical REIT Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $690.20 million, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 272,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after buying an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

