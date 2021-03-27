Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Affimed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Affimed by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Affimed has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $686.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.81.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

