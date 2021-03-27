Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New Investment in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

LOGC opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.34. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

