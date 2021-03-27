Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,577,000 after purchasing an additional 72,148 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 468,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $189.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.