Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 17,300 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 81.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

