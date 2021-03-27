Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KB Home were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of KB Home by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.