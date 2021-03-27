Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Bel Fuse worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

