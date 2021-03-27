Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $258,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Under Armour by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

