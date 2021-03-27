Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 25,482 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,092,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,650,875 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,638,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.