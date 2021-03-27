Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

