Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.37 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,533 shares of company stock valued at $70,939,976 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.