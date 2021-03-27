Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,414 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

