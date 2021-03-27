PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 2,238.9% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 64,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

