PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 2,238.9% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 64,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $10.63.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
