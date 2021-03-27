Provoco Token (VOCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $422.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Provoco Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Provoco Token has a market cap of $90,071.87 and approximately $422.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.39 or 0.00634130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

