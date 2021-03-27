Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 259,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,541. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,227,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

