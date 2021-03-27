ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 1,826 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $131.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

