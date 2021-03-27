ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 1,826 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $131.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

