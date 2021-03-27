Proem Advisors LLC Takes $11.21 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,000. Marriott International comprises about 11.0% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,501. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,694 shares of company stock worth $22,787,685. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

