Proem Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Shopify comprises about 2.8% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Shopify by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

NYSE SHOP traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,065.21. 2,840,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.48, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.55 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,259.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,109.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

