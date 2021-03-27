Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 20,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,091. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $241,939.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,947,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

