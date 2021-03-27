Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Honeywell International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 186,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $218.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.24.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

