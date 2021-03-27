Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 5,190 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.57 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

