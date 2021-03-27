Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in DocuSign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $11,556,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $10,553,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $201.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

