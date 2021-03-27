Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,374 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $26,923,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,639,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,976,310 shares of company stock valued at $613,099,982. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.