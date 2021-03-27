Private Portfolio Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.