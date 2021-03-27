Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,750 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.