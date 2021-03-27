Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 167 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.99 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

