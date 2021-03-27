Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

