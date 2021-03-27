PriceSmart, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 2.8% in February (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales climbed 2.8% in the month of February. PriceSmart’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,168.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,231 shares of company stock worth $17,044,300. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

