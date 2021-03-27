Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 114,984 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,379,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,984 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $536,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.