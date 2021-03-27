Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,071,560 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.64% of Sealed Air worth $755,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,260,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $46.81 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

