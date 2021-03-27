Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,229,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.32% of CME Group worth $862,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.44 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

