Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 150,093 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $793,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.68 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

