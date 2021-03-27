Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,997,000 after buying an additional 327,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $74,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

