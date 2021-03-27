Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $127.98 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,551 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

